HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Salesforce India employee base crosses 17,000

Wed, 20 May 2026
Share:
10:35
image
Global software giant Salesforce's India employee headcount has grown to more than 17,000 people in 2026, said Arundhati Bhattacharya, South Asia president and CEO, on Tuesday at the company's Agentforce World Tour in Mumbai.

The San Francisco-headquartered company had last reported an employee base of over 14,000 people in November 2025.

She said the company's overall revenue has jumped over 47 per cent to $1.5 billion.

"Our revenue has gone up by 47 per cent, increasing to $1.5 billion, which I think is really something worthwhile... 2026, when we crossed 17,000 people in India, is what I'm most proud about because we have created that many opportunities in India for people to be at the cutting edge of technology," Bhattacharya said.

The company, she added, has donated over $10 million to social causes in the region and employees have put in over 600,000 hours of volunteering work.

Salesforce India supports over 850 non-profits with its commercial offerings and has also pledged to skill 100,000 people in AI by the end of 2026, she said.

The company also announced the launch of Agentforce Voice in Hindi, which will help entities deliver more natural and inclusive AI-powered customer experiences at scale across India.

Bhattacharya said work is also under way to extend the service to other Indian languages, and more languages will be added in the next few months.

Salesforce announced that it has signed Tata Realty as a new client on the Agentforce platform.

The service is being used to deliver round-the-clock customer service and real-time intelligence, and first-response times have reduced from days to eight hours.

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Twisha Sharma died due to hanging, says autopsy
LIVE! Twisha Sharma died due to hanging, says autopsy

Modi in Rome: Dines with Meloni, visits Colosseum
Modi in Rome: Dines with Meloni, visits Colosseum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Rome to discuss ways to strengthen the India-Italy friendship, marking the final leg of his five-nation tour.

AI-171 crash: 'Saw captain's body seated, gripping controls'
AI-171 crash: 'Saw captain's body seated, gripping controls'

A man who lost family members in the 2023 Air India AI-171 crash has made claims about the pilot's position in the mortuary, prompting calls for an independent investigation.

'You Are Killing Lakhs And Lakhs Of Citizenships'
'You Are Killing Lakhs And Lakhs Of Citizenships'

'98 lakhs in Bengal, 97 lakhs in Tamil Nadu, 2.83 crores in Uttar Pradesh.'

US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets in Iran war
US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets in Iran war

A Congressional Research Service report reveals that at least 42 US aircraft were lost or damaged during Operation Epic Fury, targeting Iran, with costs estimated to reach USD 29 billion.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO