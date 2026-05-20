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Pradhan reviews NEET-UG re-exam security, orders crackdown on fake Telegram channels

Wed, 20 May 2026
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with central security and intelligence agencies on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination, officials said.

He directed strict action against fake Telegram channels spreading misinformation related to the medical-entrance exam.

The minister stressed the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements to ensure the safe, secure and fair conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), according to officials.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA) were also present at the meeting, where preparations were reviewed in detail to identify vulnerabilities in advance and ensure timely preventive and corrective measures.

At a parallel meeting with representatives of major social media platforms -- Meta, Google and Telegram -- serious concerns were raised over the growing spread of misinformation related to competitive examinations, particularly through Telegram channels and anonymous online groups, the officials said.

They said several such channels become highly active in the run-up to major examinations, circulating fake paper-leak claims, clickbait content and unverified information that create panic and confusion among students and parents.

"It was highlighted that many such links redirect users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify misinformation," an official said.

According to inputs shared by intelligence agencies, multiple suspicious channels are being operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating coordinated and organised activity.

Taking strong note of the issue, Pradhan directed a focussed crackdown on such networks, including proactive identification, blocking and takedown of channels spreading fake information and propaganda before examinations.

The minister said social-media platforms must work in close coordination with the Ministry of Education, the NTA and law-enforcement agencies to curb misinformation swiftly and protect the integrity of the examination system.

He reiterated that safeguarding students from misleading narratives and maintaining public confidence in the examination process is a top priority for the government.

The NEET (UG) 2026 for admissions in undergraduate medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the NTA recently amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the CBI, while the re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21. -- PTI

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