Parle reacts to Modi gifting Melody to Meloni

21:44

Parle Products joined the online buzz after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during an interaction that quickly went viral on social media.



The gesture sparked a wave of "Melodi" memes online - a long-running internet joke linking Meloni's name with the iconic candy brand amid the widely discussed camaraderie between the two leaders.



Capitalising on the moment, Parle Products shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Sweetening relationships since 1983."



Parle Products Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Mayank Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the gesture was "a nice way of pushing Indian products and giving a global stage."



He added that the company expects "a lot of traction in domestic and international sales" following the viral moment.



In a post on X, Parle Products thanked the prime minister for "taking Parle Melody to the global stage."



"A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders," he said. -- PTI