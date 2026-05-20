Palaniswami enjoys support of more than 95% of party functionary base: AIADMK

16:26

Rejecting claims of internal rebellion and factionalism, the AIADMK on Wednesday asserted that general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami enjoyed the support of more than 95 per cent of the party's functionary base.



Addressing a press conference here, senior AIADMK leader and Tiruvannamalai South District Secretary "Agri" S S Krishnamoorthy dismissed allegations made by former Rajya Sabha MP C V Shanmugam and other "disgruntled elements" as "completely false, baseless and contrary to the ground reality."



Referring to the meeting of district secretaries and headquarters office-bearers held on May 19 at the party headquarters in Royapettah, Krishnamoorthy said the attendance demonstrated strong support for Palaniswami.



"Of the party's district secretaries, 75 attended yesterday's organisational meeting. Similarly, of the 80 headquarters office-bearers, 60 were physically present. Ten office-bearers who could not attend informed the party that they were out of station, while three were absent on medical grounds. This shows that more than 95 per cent stand with the leadership of EPS," Krishnamoorthy said.



He added that all the leaders who attended the meeting expressed confidence in the general secretary by signing the official minutes book and pledged to work with loyalty and commitment.



The party also resolved to extend full support to any organisational decisions taken by Palaniswami to protect the interests of the cadre and the party.



Criticising Shanmugam for claiming that his recent removal from party posts was legally invalid and that the party remained divided, Krishnamoorthy reminded the former Rajya Sabha MP of the leadership's role in his political rise.



"Shanmugam is a lawyer and should not spread misleading information. He must remember who allowed him to serve in the Rajya Sabha, who cleared his candidature for the Assembly elections, and who approved his candidature for the 2026 Assembly elections from the Mailam constituency. The authority to sign the statutory 'Form A' and 'Form B' for electoral candidates rests with our general secretary," the senior leader said.



Krishnamoorthy added that Shanmugam had been relieved of his organisational responsibilities in accordance with the party's rules after allegedly violating the AIADMK's bylaws and regulations.



He also accused Shanmugam of placing personal ambitions above party interests, alleging that despite having two years left in his Rajya Sabha tenure, he resigned from the Upper House to contest the Assembly elections and secure a ministerial berth in Palaniswami-led government.



"Even when there was considerable scepticism about the party reclaiming that Rajya Sabha seat, Palaniswami gave him the opportunity. His resignation has now reduced the party's strength below the required five members for formal recognition in the Upper House," he said.



Targeting Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who recently accused the AIADMK of having clandestine understandings (with the DMK) and failing to function as an effective opposition, Krishnamoorthy described him as a "political mercenary".



"Aadhav Arjuna should look at his own political history before making defamatory remarks against a disciplined movement like the AIADMK. How many parties has he moved between in such a short span? He was associated with the VCK, attempted to enter the DMK, and even approached our general secretary (Palaniswami), seeking the post of Deputy General Secretary in the AIADMK," Krishnamoorthy claimed. -- PTI