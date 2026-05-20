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Man arrested in Bengaluru for 'sexually assaulting' cow

Wed, 20 May 2026
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Representative image
A man was arrested for "sexually assaulting" a cow that was sleeping on a roadside in Bengaluru after a video of the incident recently went viral, police said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old accused, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, was working as a delivery partner and had been residing in the Cottonpet area of the city for the past month, they said.

The incident occurred around 1.47 am on May 5 at Akkipet Cross Road, police said.

However, the matter came to light on May 17 when a video of the incident was uploaded on the social media platform X by an account holder, who tagged the Bengaluru City Police handle and demanded immediate action against the perpetrator.

Following the incident, police registered a case on their own at Cottonpet police station against the unidentified man under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police verified the digital evidence and traced the location of the incident.

The video showed the suspect arriving on a two-wheeler, scanning the deserted street, and then subjecting the animal to cruelty.

The accused was subsequently traced using CCTV footage from surrounding areas and other technical evidence.

The investigation further revealed that the accused did not have any previous criminal record but displayed perverted behaviour.

"Based on the available evidence and his statement, we arrested him in connection with the offence," the officer added. -- PTI

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