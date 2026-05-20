HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala CM Satheesan to handle Finance, Law as Guv approves protfolio recommendations

Wed, 20 May 2026
Share:
16:30
image
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has recommended to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar the portfolios to be allocated to the cabinet ministers who were sworn in along with him on May 18, and it has been approved by the governor, Lok Bhavan said on Wednesday.

According to the Lok Bhavan, Satheesan will handle 35 departments, including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was designated as Minister for Home, Vigilance and three other departments.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty will take care of Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Startups, Mining and Geology and Handlooms and Textiles, it said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph was given charge of Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs, while senior party leader K Muraleedharan will head 7 departments, including Health, Devaswoms, Food Safety and Medical Education, the Lok Bhavan said.

Besides them, Roji M John will handle Higher Education, A P Anil Kumar will head Land and Revenue and N Shamsudheen will be General Education Minister, it said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MLA Shibu Baby John got Forests and Wildlife Protection and Skill Development, while Kerala Congress (Joseph) legislator Mon Joseph will head the Irrigation, Ground Water, Water Supply and Sanitation and Housing Departments, the Lok Bhavan added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC asks govt to examine if Dhurandhar revealed secrets
LIVE! HC asks govt to examine if Dhurandhar revealed secrets

Bangladesh police hand over Indian official's body
Bangladesh police hand over Indian official's body

The body of Naren Dhar, an Indian Assistant High Commission Protocol Officer, was handed over to the Indian High Commission after his death in Chattogram, Bangladesh. Local authorities suspect no foul play, and a postmortem examination...

Didn't know full Vande Mataram would be sung: Satheesan
Didn't know full Vande Mataram would be sung: Satheesan

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan addressed the controversy surrounding the full rendition of Vande Mataram during the UDF government's swearing-in ceremony, stating that neither he nor his colleagues were informed beforehand. The...

Meta, LinkedIn Announce Major Job Cuts Amid AI Restructuring Push
Meta, LinkedIn Announce Major Job Cuts Amid AI Restructuring Push

Major US technology companies, Meta and LinkedIn, are undergoing significant workforce restructuring, with Meta planning to lay off 8,000 employees while shifting 7,000 into AI-focused roles, and LinkedIn cutting over 600 jobs across...

Absence of many MLAs at TMC's protest triggers chatter
Absence of many MLAs at TMC's protest triggers chatter

The absence of many TMC legislators from a major protest programme has triggered political chatter, raising questions about the party's unity and ability to transition into an effective opposition after its recent electoral defeat in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO