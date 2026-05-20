India won't tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail: Rajnath in Seoul

21:43

India and South Korea on Wednesday signed key agreements to shore up cooperation in defence cyberspace and military training, reaffirming their commitment to stronger bilateral defence ties and a rules-based Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed increasing Chinese assertiveness.



The pacts were firmed up following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's wide-ranging talks in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back.



The defence minister landed in the South Korean capital city last evening on a three-day visit.



Singh and Gyu-back reviewed the entire spectrum of defence cooperation and discussed ways to further expand collaboration in areas such as joint production of military hardware, maritime security, emerging technologies and regional security.



Besides the pacts on cyberspace and training, two agreements were firmed up between India's L&T and South Korea's Hanwa Co Ltd.



Speaking at an Indian diaspora event, Singh described Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's transformation into a strong, confident and capable nation.



"The operation was proof that India will not tolerate terrorism in any form. As a responsible nuclear power, we firmly adhere to a policy of No First Use," he said.



"However, there are times when people mistake our restraint and commitment to peace for weakness. While India remains committed to its No First Use policy, it will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. This is new India," he said, in an indirect message to Pakistan.



The defence ministry said the agreements signed between India and South Korea signalled a promising future for India-Korea defence innovation and technology partnership.



"The success of India-Korea industrial cooperation in the commercial sector demonstrates the enormous potential of long-term trusted partnerships between the two countries," Singh told a group of South Korean business leaders.



"The time has now come to extend this successful model into the defence sector, where technology, innovation, manufacturing capability, and strategic trust are becoming increasingly interconnected," he said.



The defence minister said South Korea's technological excellence, combined with India's scale, talent and manufacturing ecosystem can create a powerful foundation for cooperation.



"Together, our two countries can jointly develop and produce advanced technologies and defence systems for the future. Trusted partnerships between technologically capable nations acquire immense strategic importance," he said.



The defence minister said India and South Korea are uniquely positioned to work together in this "changing global landscape". -- PTI