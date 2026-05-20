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'Gimmick not leadership': Rahul attacks Modi over candy gift to Italian PM

Wed, 20 May 2026
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An economic storm is raging but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handing out candy in Italy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni posted a video of Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees.

'This isn't leadership, it's a gimmick,' Gandhi, who is on a visit to his constituency Raebareli, said on X.

At a time farmers, labourers, traders and others in the country are all in tears, the prime minister is laughing and making reels while BJP folks are clapping along, the former Congress president said in his post in Hindi.

'An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!' he said.

The Italian premier featured Modi as well in a video on the X.

'Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift -- a very very good toffee,' Meloni said in the video as Modi shows a packet of toffees, saying 'Melody'.

'Thank you for the gift,' Meloni said in her post.  -- PTI

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