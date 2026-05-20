Fuel pumps in Maha district told to reserve 5% stock for emergency vehicles

20:03

The Jalna district collector has directed fuel pump owners to keep five per cent of fuel reserved for vehicles engaged in emergency services, an official said on Wednesday.



The reserved fuel should be provided to the vehicles of revenue, police, homeguard, fire brigade, ambulance and health services, disaster management, electricity and water supply, civic supplies departments along with election, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Councils, according to a statement.



The collector directed pump owners to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply to vehicles of these departments.



In another order, petrol pump owners in Jalna are now prohibited from dispensing petrol or diesel into plastic bottles or cans. The order states that pumps should only dispense fuel directly into vehicle tanks.



The order comes amid reports of panic buying by people in various cities, especially in the Marathwada region.



Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed concerns over petrol and diesel shortages in Maharashtra and appealed to people not to resort to panic buying of fuel.



He said unnecessary stocking of fuel by consumers created temporary disruptions in supply despite sufficient availability. -- PTI