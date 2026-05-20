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'Factually incorrect': CBSE rejects claims of irregularities in Class 12 answer book OSM scanning

Wed, 20 May 2026
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The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday dismissed as "factually incorrect" claims circulating in sections of the media that answer books under its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system were not scanned properly due to inadequate preparation and paucity of time.

In a post on X, the Board said every stage of the OSM system, including scanning, quality checks, marking and evaluation, was undertaken according to established procedures and under constant supervision.

"A claim is circulating in the media that the scanning of answer books under OSM was not carried out properly due to inadequate preparation and paucity of time. This claim is factually incorrect," the Board said.

"CBSE is a responsible national institution committed to ensuring fairness, transparency and integrity in the examination and evaluation process," it added.

The Board also urged students and parents to rely only on official sources for verified information.

The CBSE on May 13 declared the Class 12 exam results, revealing that over 85 per cent candidates have cleared the exams this year.

The results show that overall, the pass rate dipped by over three percentage points compared to the previous year. Marking a first, the CBSE carried out a full-scale evaluation of Class 12 exam answer sheets through OSM. -- PTI

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