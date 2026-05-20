Duped of Rs 9 lakh in 'digital arrest' fraud, reveals Mumbai comic

10:09

Shrivastav said she received a call in October 2024 from a man claiming to be from FedEx, alleging that a courier sent in her name to Iraq contained drugs.





She was then connected on a video call to two men dressed as policemen, who accused her of involvement in the case and prevented her from leaving her house or speaking to anyone for nearly eight hours, the report said.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau data cited in the report, cybercrime cases in India rose sharply in 2024, with 'digital arrest' scams emerging as one of the most commonly reported frauds.





HERE. Read the full report

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Ankita Shrivastav has revealed that she lost Rs 9 lakh in an alleged 'digital arrest' scam in which fraudsters posing as police officials kept her under constant video surveillance for hours, according to areport.Under psychological pressure, she approved multiple bank transactions before realising she had been duped.Speaking to the, Shrivastav said fear of police authority overrode her suspicions during the ordeal.