Cong to join Vijay cabinet, share power in TN after 59 yrs

20:06

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the induction of party legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan into the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu cabinet and they will take oath as ministers on May 21, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday.



Venugopal, in a statement, said it will be a historic occasion for the party as the Congress joins the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a long gap of 59 years.



The party, which has five MLAs, had earlier walked out of the DMK-led alliance to extend support to the maiden TVK government. -- PTI