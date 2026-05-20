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Cong to join Vijay cabinet, share power in TN after 59 yrs

Wed, 20 May 2026
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the induction of party legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan into the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu cabinet and they will take oath as ministers on May 21, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday.

Venugopal, in a statement, said it will be a historic occasion for the party as the Congress joins the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a long gap of 59 years.

The party, which has five MLAs, had earlier walked out of the DMK-led alliance to extend support to the maiden TVK government. -- PTI

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