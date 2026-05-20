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'BJP reaping what it sowed': Mufti on Rahul's traitor remark on Modi, Shah

Wed, 20 May 2026
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Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the BJP was reaping what it sowed after years of labelling Muslims and secular people as traitors.

Mufti was responding to a question about Gandhi calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah traitors, who "worked to sell India" -- remarks that stirred a political storm.

Speaking to reporters in Shopian, the former chief minister brushed aside the controversy over Gandhi's remark.

"Why is there so much hue and cry if Rahul Gandhi has said something? It was the BJP which started calling Muslims and secular persons as traitors," she said.

"Earlier, they (BJP) used to say 'go to Pakistan', now they are saying 'go to Iran'. The houses of Muslims were bulldozed, but nobody said a word," she said.

Mufti said the BJP was being haunted by its own deeds.

"They (BJP) sowed the seeds, and now it is coming back at them," she added.

Gandhi triggered a massive political row after he alleged that the BJP insulted freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi and B. R. Ambedkar.

Speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, he said that the Modi government's policies damaged India's economy.

"When these RSS workers come before you and talk about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, then tell them openly that your prime minister is a traitor, your home minister is a traitor, and your organisation is a traitor," he said.

"Tell them that they have worked to sell out India, that they have attacked our institutions, attacked our Constitution, attacked Dr Ambedkar, attacked Veera Pasi, and attacked Mahatma Gandhi," he added. -- PTI

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