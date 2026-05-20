Another dowry death reported, this time in Gwalior

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Representational image. Pic: Pixabay.com





-- ANI

A 21-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, with her family accusing the in-laws of harassment over dowry demands and alleging that she was murdered, a police official said on Wednesday.City Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kumar Soni said that the deceased has been identified as Palak Rajak, who was a resident of Suraiya Pura under the Morar police station limits in Gwalior. She had married on April 14, 2025, and allegedly died by hanging herself at her in-laws' residence on May 12.According to the police, Palak was initially admitted to Morar Hospital after the incident. However, at the request of her family members, she was later shifted to Birla Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted."This incident occurred on May 12, and upon receiving the information, police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The woman was initially admitted to Morar Hospital; however, her family requested that she be transferred to Birla Hospital, where she was subsequently declared dead. A post-mortem of the body was conducted thereafter," SP Soni told ANI."Based on the statements provided by the deceased's family members, allegations have surfaced accusing her in-laws of constantly demanding a vehicle, withholding her 'Stridhan', and subjecting her to continuous harassment through taunts," he said.The police officer added that a case would be registered against the in-laws."A case will be registered against the in-laws based on the MLC report, the recorded statements, and the evidence collected from the crime scene," he said.SP Soni further said the woman's family alleged that her in-laws began taunting her and demanding a vehicle within 3-4 months of the marriage, causing her severe distress."The marriage took place one year ago, and it is alleged that within just 3-4 months of the wedding, the in-laws began taunting the deceased and demanding a vehicle--behaviour that caused her significant distress and which she frequently discussed with her own family members. Action will be taken accordingly," he said."The matter is currently under preliminary investigation; once the reports are received, a formal case will be registered--incorporating the relevant legal sections--based on the statements provided by the family members," he added.Palak's father, Mohar Singh, alleged that his daughter was repeatedly harassed by her in-laws over dowry demands."My daughter told me that her in-laws were demanding a car. I would speak to them repeatedly, but after a few days, they would revert to their old ways--physically abusing her and subjecting her to taunts," he said."The police have stated that they are conducting an investigation. The strictest possible action must be taken against them, as something like this should never happen to anyone else's daughter again. Her father-in-law is a government employee," he added.The incident comes amid growing reports of dowry-related harassment cases involving young and newly married women.Earlier this month, 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who had married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025, allegedly died by suicide on May 12. Her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.In another case, a young woman named Deepika died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling from the rooftop of her in-laws' house in Greater Noida's Jalpura village, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage. Police arrested her husband, Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj under relevant legal provisions after her family alleged sustained harassment over dowry demands.