Amitabh Bachchan visited hospital for routine check-up: Source

11:09

"Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ik bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise, bolan lage kaag re!!!!"





In the wee hours of Monday, the actor shared pictures and videos from his 'Sunday Darshan'.





He wrote, "I go in from the house to meet the wellwishers .. staff security and police tell me its ready to come .. and as I walk apprehension .. will they be there .. will they greet me .. or booo .. ? and then I hear the cheers, and the adrenaline activates and the body and limbs move in cohesion.





"Almost as an intrusion .. a loving intrusion .. and the joy of seeing so much joy in others .. the constants , the elderly the little kids who do not know what the heck is going on .. but cute they are .. Ahhhh .. such a blessing .. the Almighty be praised .."





Bachchan is awaiting the release of Ribhu Dasgupta's 'Section 84' and he will also be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. -- PTI

Mega star Amitabh Bachchan visited the hospital for a routine monthly check-up, a source said, dismissing reports that the actor was hospitalised for three days due to stomach related issues.Bachchan, 83, who posts regularly on his blog and shares every update with his fans, is yet to comment on the reports.The actor was seen attending the 'Sunday Darshan' outside his home 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, a regular ritual where he meets and greets the crowd outside.But reports in a section of the media on Tuesday night claimed that the actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for three days over the weekend due to stomach-related issues.A source, however, said Bachchan went to the hospital for a regular medical examination."He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for checkup," the source said.Amid unverified reports, Bachchan shared a cryptic poem on his blog in Hindi.