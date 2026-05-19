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Very, very tough times are coming: Rahul warns traders

Tue, 19 May 2026
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Congress Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that an 'economic shock' is coming and it will not hit 'Adani, Ambani, or Modi',  but the youth, labourers, and small traders.

"Very, very tough times are coming," the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters in Raebareli.

Gandhi said a major economic shock not seen for many years is on the way.

He also accused the prime minister of not following his own call for austerity.

"Instead of taking action, Narendra Modi is telling the country not to go on foreign trips, and Narendra Modi is making rounds across the world. This is the state," he said.

On Tuesday, Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli, landed at the Lucknow airport and left for his constituency straight from there.

He was received by UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra at the airport.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the party bastions of Raebareli and Amethi. -- PTI

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