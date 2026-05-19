Twisha held liberal views, wanted abortion: Mother-in-law

15:48

The case of alleged dowry victim Twisha Sharma took another twist, with her mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh alleging that the deceased's demeanour changed significantly after she became pregnant.



She claimed that Twisha was adamant about terminating the pregnancy.



"Within five months, I realised that she held quite liberal views... On the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed; she declared that she did not want to keep this child... That very evening, when I returned home from the office, I saw that she was in a terrible state; she was physically beating herself. She kept crying out, 'I cannot go on living like this!'... I told her, 'If you truly wish to leave, we can arrange your ticket for tomorrow so you may depart with dignity'... We do not know where she had gone in the night... I also asked her mother. She also said that she does not know about this... She acts entirely on her own whims, taking steps that are completely reckless and impulsive... Following that incident, her mother came here on the 23rd. She didn't even stay; she simply said she would return on the 30th when Samarth arrives... On the 30th, she returned and once again became adamant about going to the hospital to undergo an MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy)..." said Singh.



Speaking to ANI, retired judge Giribala Singh alleged that a sense of distress settled in her son Samarth's mind following the termination of the pregnancy. Asserting his right to protect Samarth's liberty, Singh claimed that the Twisha Sharma case fundamentally lacks merit and called for its immediate dismissal, saying that her family deserved public sympathy.



She further maintained that her son, Samarth Singh, would pursue his legal recourse to the fullest extent, expressing confidence that his defence counsel would effectively advocate his position.



"Regarding Samarth, boys often aren't able to express their emotions through tears... My son is suffering because, right from the very beginning, her behaviour was like that... he tried, but there was absolutely no sign of improvement... There wasn't such a fight. But after this MTP, a sense of distress inevitably settles in one's mind... her stubbornness and her insistence that 'you cannot control me'... if there are two conflicting voices within someone's mind, then what conclusion would you draw?... Samarth will appear... However, he also possesses the right to protect his own liberty... It is essentially a case that warrants dismissal, and one in which we should actually be the ones receiving public sympathy. Naturally, he will exercise his rights to the fullest extent, and his legal counsel will undoubtedly strive to advocate for him effectively," added Singh.



However, the victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, strongly denied the allegations levelled by Giribala Singh regarding his daughter, charging that the retired judge was acting in violation of the law by appearing before the media to publicly malign the character of the deceased.



"This woman is currently out on anticipatory bail, and she is violating the conditions of that bail. She is violating the law by coming before the media and, in this manner, publicly maligning the character of the deceased, making all sorts of baseless allegations... Now is the time to secure justice for our daughter; it has been so many days since her passing, and our daughter's body is still awaiting a second post-mortem examination (PM-2). The process is now being deliberately delayed so that they can tamper with the evidence... individuals occupying such high-ranking positions in the structure of the judiciary are effectively making a mockery of that very institution... We have no backing or influence... particularly following the granting of anticipatory bail, the issue of tampering with evidence now appears to be glaringly evident..." Sharma told ANI.



Sharma further called for a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma's body. He also urged an independent investigation into the entire matter, demanding that the probe be conducted under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.



"Our primary demand is that a second post-mortem examination (PM-2) must be conducted as soon as possible... Because these individuals want the body to decompose and the process to be delayed, hoping that we will become disheartened and leave this place. This investigation should be transferred to a state outside Madhya Pradesh... There must be an independent investigation conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India (CJI)..." added Sharma.



Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case against the husband and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. -- ANI