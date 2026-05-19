Three coaches of Ujjaini Express derail near Rishikesh

13:09





There were no passengers on board when the incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Monday near Khand Gaon area, they said.





The train that operates between Lakshmibai Nagar in Indore and Yog Nagari in Rishikesh arrived at the Yog Nagari railway station at 6 pm on Monday and was scheduled to depart for its return journey at 6.15 am on Tuesday.





Official sources said the incident occurred when the train was being moved from the platform to the railway yard.





The locomotive collided with the buffer (dead end) located at the terminus of the shunting line, resulting in increased pressure on the coaches.





Consequently, one coach was thrown off the tracks, while another buckled in the middle. Three coaches of the train sustained damage in the incident, they said.





Officials said the incident did not affect rail services and all train operations continue to run normally.





Workers have detached the damaged coaches from the train.





"The work to bring two passenger coaches back on the track is underway with the help of a crane," Yog Nagari railway station manager Surendra Kumar Sharma said, adding, a probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.





A large crowd gathered at the railway track after the accident following which the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force teams controlled the situation.

Three coaches of the Ujjaini Express derailed near the Yog Nagari railway station Rishikesh when the train was on its way to the railway yard, officials said on Tuesday.