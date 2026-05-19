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Stock markets succumb to late sell-off; Sensex falls 114 points

Tue, 19 May 2026
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Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday due to a fag-end sell-off in blue-chip stocks HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, as concerns rose over the rupee hitting a new record low.

Elevated global crude prices tracking geopolitical uncertainties also impacted market sentiment, but robust buying in IT stocks restricted the fall in indices, traders said.

After remaining in the positive territory for the most part of the session, the BSE Sensex suddenly came under selling pressure towards the end, declining 114.19 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 75,200.85.

During the day, it surged 431.23 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 75,746.27 after US President Donald Trump said he had halted fresh strikes on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, asserting that serious discussions were underway with Tehran that could lead to an acceptable deal.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 31.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 23,618.

"Domestic equity indices pared early gains to close in the red, despite an initial upswing fuelled by optimism surrounding a temporary halt in US military operations against Iran.

"IT stocks stood as a notable exception, registering robust advances on the back of anticipated tailwinds from an accelerating rupee depreciation and compelling valuations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

From the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were among the biggest laggards.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners. -- PTI

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