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SP-Congress alliance will continue: Akhilesh Yadav

Tue, 19 May 2026
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the alliance with its partners would continue in future elections, asserting that the formula will be 'victory not seats'.

At an event organised by Amar Ujala newspaper, when asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and he would be seen campaigning together in the coming elections, Yadav said his party had vast experience in running alliances and always ensured that its allies benefited from the arrangement.

"We have entered into many alliances. We have experience of alliances and the Samajwadi Party has always ensured gains for its allies. We have never betrayed anyone. The alliance that exists today will continue ahead," Yadav said.

He said that future alliance discussions would not revolve around bargaining for seats but around ensuring electoral success.

"There will not be a question of seats in the alliance. Even during the Lok Sabha elections, I had said that the issue was not about seats, the issue was about victory. The same formula will work again. The question will not be of seats, the question will be of victory," he said.

The remarks assume significance amid continued discussions over opposition unity and possible seat-sharing arrangements for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due next year.  -- PTI

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