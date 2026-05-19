Rupee falls to record low of 96.47 against US dollar in intraday trade

14:05

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The rupee slipped to a fresh record low of 96.47 against the US dollar in intraday trade on Tuesday, pressured by rise in crude oil prices, strong dollar and geopolitical uncertainties.



The rupee is Asia's worst-performing currency in 2026, having tumbled to a historic intraday low of 96.47 against the US dollar. The currency has depreciated 1.5 per cent this month and more than 7 per cent this year.



Forex traders said the rupee remains vulnerable to the rise in crude oil prices, as also the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.38 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched a record low of 96.47, registering a fall of 27 paise over its previous close.



On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at a record low of 96.20 against the US dollar.



"Foreign investors have pulled out nearly USD 2.6 billion from Indian equities, adding fuel to the currency's decline. In fact, the broader picture is even heavier -- net equity outflows in 2026 have already reached USD 23.2 billion, crossing last year's total of USD 18.9 billion. When capital leaves in waves, currencies rarely stand still -- and the rupee is bearing that full weight," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.



Economists at HSBC estimate India could face a Balance of Payments (BoP) deficit of around USD 65 billion in FY27, marking a third consecutive year of external imbalance pressure.



"It's not just a cycle -- it's becoming a pattern the market is now pricing in," Pabari said.