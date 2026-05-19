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Rat snake spotted near Salman Khan's home, rescued

Tue, 19 May 2026
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12:18
Representational image. Pic: Kailash kumbhkar/Wikimedia Commons
Representational image. Pic: Kailash kumbhkar/Wikimedia Commons
A snake was spotted near the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra area, triggering panic in the locality, representatives of a wildlife rescue agency said on Tuesday.

The reptile was seen near Galaxy Apartments, where Khan lives, on Monday morning, following which the security guards there and locals alerted the police and the forest department.

A snake catcher later rescued the serpent, a wildlife expert said.

It was identified as a 'rat snake', which commonly feeds on rats and mice.

It is a common reptile species found across India, known as a natural pest controller of rodents, said Pawan Sharma of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), which closely works with the forest department for wildlife rescue and conservation.

The rescued snake will be released into the wild after a medical examination, he added.

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