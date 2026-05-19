Rajkumar Hirani to make streaming debut on Jio Hotstar

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Rajkumar Hirani with Aamir Khan

Director Rajkumar Hirani is foraying into the streaming space with Pritam and Pedro, which will premiere on the Jio Hotstar platform on July 3.



According to the makers, the show will bring Hirani's signature blend of warmth, emotion and human storytelling into the long format space with a group of talented bunch, including director Avinash Arun, who is known for helming Paatal Lok, School of Lies and acclaimed films such as Killa and Three of Us.



Not much is available in terms of plot details except for a brief synopsis: An abandoned ATM on a beach, two unlikely men standing beside it and a mystery strange enough to instantly spark curiosity.



"I've always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro has a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense," Hirani, who is the creator-producer of the show, said in a statement.



The director, known for hits such as his Munnabhai series, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Dunki, said the long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey.



"It's been an exciting experience, and I'm happy to partner with JioHotstar for it," he added.

