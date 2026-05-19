Pradhan reviews NEET re-exam preparations, stresses foolproof conduct

18:15

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the forthcoming NEET-UG re-examination and directed officials to ensure its conduct in a "secure, seamless and foolproof manner" under strict security protocols, officials said.



During chairing the review meeting, Pradhan stressed that all gaps identified in the earlier examination process must be comprehensively addressed and eliminated to ensure complete integrity and transparency in the conduct of the examination, they said.



"The minister emphasised that the Re-NEET examination must be conducted in a secure, seamless and foolproof manner under stringent security protocols," the officials said.



The minister directed authorities to hold coordination meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police across states to ensure robust monitoring and effective implementation of examination arrangements.



Underscoring that vigilance and security at examination centres must remain uncompromised, Pradhan also instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for students, including transportation, drinking water and other essential facilities, they added.



The National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Undergraduate) held on May 3 amid allegations of irregularities.



Pradhan earlier announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be held on June 21.



He said the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year onwards in view of irregularities linked to it. -- PTI