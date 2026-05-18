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NIV to test 8 Maha samples for suspected avian flu

Tue, 19 May 2026
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The Maharashtra health department will send eight samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV) of poultry workers working on bird farms or were involved in culling of birds in Nandurbar district for human avian flu, an official said on Monday.

District Health Officer Ravindra Sonawane said the eight samples belonged to those who were in contact with poultry and other birds in Nandurbar, a district hit by bird flu.

"Samples of eight people have been taken because they were in contact with the birds or were involved in culling process. They have not shown any symptoms of human avian flu. The samples, including nasal swabs, will be sent to NIV, Pune on Tuesday," Sonawane told PTI.

The workers are being given Tamiflu tablets as a precautionary measure, he added.

No sample of any government employee has been sent, Sonawane informed.

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