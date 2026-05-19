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'Karuppu' makers apologise to Ilaiyaraaja, remove copyright dialogue

Tue, 19 May 2026
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Suriya in Karuppu
Suriya in Karuppu
The makers of Suriya-starrer Karuppu have issued an apology after a dialogue in the film drew criticism on social media for allegedly mocking music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his copyright fight.

Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has been receiving a strong response in theatres. However, a particular scene connected to the song Poradada from the 1985 film Alai Osai, reportedly led to controversy online. 

Several social media users felt that the dialogue was taking a dig at Ilaiyaraaja and his copyright strikes over the unauthorised use of his songs in Tamil films.

Soon after, the makers shared a detailed statement on X to clarify that they have "sincere respect" for the legendary composer and never intended to hurt him in any way.

The statement read, "Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world."

"We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments," the makers added.

Clarifying that there was "absolutely no intention" to disrespect the veteran composer, the makers added that the reference was only part of a satirical moment in the film and not aimed at him personally.

"There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him."

The production house also confirmed that the scene would now be changed in future versions of the film as a mark of respect towards the composer.

"However, we deeply value and respect his feelings and, as a gesture of our regard, we have decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film."

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film also features Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in crucial roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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