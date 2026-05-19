Infant on ventilator after mother made her drink acid in Rajasthan

An
eight-month-old girl is battling for life after her mother allegedly
made her drink acid in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara, police said on
Tuesday.
The condition of the infant, who is bleeding from her
mouth and nose, is critical as she remains on ventilator support, they
said.
The incident took place in the Bhiwadi area, police said.
The
infant's father, Mohit, had gone to work at the time of the incident on
Monday, and the child was alone at home with her mother. During this
period, the woman allegedly forced her to drink acid, they said.
The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, and police are investigating the matter.
Family
members rushed the child to a government hospital in Bhiwadi after her
condition deteriorated on Monday evening. From there, they took her to a
private hospital.
Assistant Sub Inspector Ved Prakash said on
Tuesday that the police got information from the hospital about the
girl, following which he went to the hospital and enquired about the
matter.
"The father has initially accused his wife of forcing
acid on his daughter. The infant is on ventilator support," he said,
adding that further action will be taken based on the written complaint. -- PTI