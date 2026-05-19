His personal decision: TMC on candidate's withdrawal

The opposition Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Tuesday said it was
Jahangir Khan's 'personal decision' to withdraw from the Falta
re-election and not that of the party.
Khan, the TMC candidate of
Falta in South 24 Parganas district, withdrew from the race hours
before campaigning was scheduled to close for the re-election.
In
a statement, TMC alleged that a climate of intimidation had been
created in the constituency following the declaration of the assembly
election results on May 4.
Over 100 TMC workers
have been arrested in the Falta and several party offices vandalised,
shut down or forcibly captured "in broad daylight", it alleged.
"Even
in the face of such pressure, our workers remain rock-solid and
continue to resist the BJP's intimidation unleashed through agencies and
the administration. However, some eventually succumbed to the pressure
and chose to step away from the field," the statement said.
The TMC claimed that its fight against the 'anti-Bengal BJP' would continue both in the state and in national capital Delhi.
Re-election
was ordered in the Falta assembly segment, where polling was held in
the second phase of the West Bengal elections on April 29, following
allegations of large-scale electoral malpractices. -- PTI