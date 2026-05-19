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former Uttarakhand CM, Major General BC Khanduri (retd), passes away

Tue, 19 May 2026
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Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (91) died at a private hospital in Dehradun on Tuesday, following a prolonged illness.

The veteran leader breathed his last at around 11 am, his daughter and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said.

Khanduri is survived by his wife Aruna, son Manish, and daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. The former chief minister was suffering from age-related ailments and underwent frequent hospitalisations recently.

Before entering politics, Khanduri retired from the Indian Army as a major general. Popularly known as 'General Sahab', he earned a reputation as a disciplined and strict administrator.

Khanduri served as the chief minister of the hill state twice. He first took office in 2007 after the BJP won the assembly polls.

He resigned from the post in 2009, accepting moral responsibility for the party losing all five Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP reappointed him as the chief minister in 2011.

Khanduri also served as a Union minister. He held the ministry of road transport and highways in the Cabinet of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He was credited for executing the Golden Quadrilateral project. The initiative successfully connected the four corners of India via highways.

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