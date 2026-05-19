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Cal HC to hear CBI, RG Kar victim's parents' prayers for further probe on May 21

Tue, 19 May 2026
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The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said it will on May 21 hear the prayers of the CBI and the RG Kar rape-murder victim's parents' plea for further investigation into the crime.

The parents of the doctor, who was raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have moved the high court seeking further investigation into the crime, claiming that more than one person was involved in the gruesome incident.

One Sanjay Roy was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life by the Sealdah sessions court for the crime.

A division bench presided by Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that it will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was entrusted with the rape-murder probe by the high court, as well as the parents of the victim doctor, on May 21.

The on-duty post-graduate doctor was raped and murdered and her body was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital in August 2024, leading to a huge uproar across the country. -- PTI

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