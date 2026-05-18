HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Work in Kerala begins now: Rahul after govt sworn in

Mon, 18 May 2026
Share:
15:18
image
Soon after the formation of the Congress-led UDF government in Kerala, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed hope that the state will now witness "true progress", while Rahul Gandhi said the "work begins now" in the southern state.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The people of Keralam fought for this government. Their voice will guide it.

"Warm congratulations to V D Satheesan ji and the entire cabinet, who will now represent the voice of every Keralite. Thanks to K C Venugopal ji, who led this campaign from the frontlines.

"This victory belongs to every UDF worker and digital warrior who sacrificed tirelessly during this campaign," Gandhi said in his post.

"The work begins now," he further said.

Kharge also extended his congratulations to V D Satheesan and the Council of Ministers as the new government was sworn in.

"I am confident that under the collective leadership of the Congress-UDF, Keralam will now witness true progress and future-led development. Dignity, justice, freedom, inclusion, and amity remain the pillars of our commitment," Kharge said.

Both Kharge and Gandhi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues. They also shared pictures of the swearing-in. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In 1st order, Kerala CM declares free bus rides for women
LIVE! In 1st order, Kerala CM declares free bus rides for women

US moves planes with ammo to Israel, readies for Iran strike
US moves planes with ammo to Israel, readies for Iran strike

Dozens of US planes carrying ammunition landed in Tel Aviv, raising concerns about potential strikes on Iran. Negotiations between the US and Iran remain deadlocked over key issues, with both sides issuing fresh demands and warnings.

Coaching centre founder arrested in NEET paper leak case
Coaching centre founder arrested in NEET paper leak case

The CBI has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of Renukai Career Centre, for his alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak. The arrest followed the recovery of a leaked question paper from his mobile phone.

'Bail is rule even in UAPA': SC criticises own Umar Khalid order
'Bail is rule even in UAPA': SC criticises own Umar Khalid order

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that bail is the general rule, even in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), while granting bail to an accused in a narco-terror case.

New Covid-Like Virus Found In Bats
New Covid-Like Virus Found In Bats

Scientists stress there is currently no evidence of human infections, or community spread linked to the virus.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO