Work in Kerala begins now: Rahul after govt sworn in

15:18

Soon after the formation of the Congress-led UDF government in Kerala, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed hope that the state will now witness "true progress", while Rahul Gandhi said the "work begins now" in the southern state.



In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The people of Keralam fought for this government. Their voice will guide it.



"Warm congratulations to V D Satheesan ji and the entire cabinet, who will now represent the voice of every Keralite. Thanks to K C Venugopal ji, who led this campaign from the frontlines.



"This victory belongs to every UDF worker and digital warrior who sacrificed tirelessly during this campaign," Gandhi said in his post.



"The work begins now," he further said.



Kharge also extended his congratulations to V D Satheesan and the Council of Ministers as the new government was sworn in.



"I am confident that under the collective leadership of the Congress-UDF, Keralam will now witness true progress and future-led development. Dignity, justice, freedom, inclusion, and amity remain the pillars of our commitment," Kharge said.



Both Kharge and Gandhi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues. They also shared pictures of the swearing-in. -- PTI