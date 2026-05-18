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US moves planes with ammo to Israel, readies for Iran strike

Mon, 18 May 2026
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13:48
Representational image. Pic: Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Reuters
Dozens of US planes carrying ammunition from bases in Germany landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, reported Al Jazeera, citing Israel's Channel 13.

This raised suspicion over Washington's intention to launch fresh waves of strikes on Iran, further escalating the West Asia conflict.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the Israeli broadcaster has said that this military activity in the past 24 hours was part of preparations to resume the war on Iran.

This comes as US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran as negotiations remained deadlocked over uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief and war compensation following months of conflict across the Middle East.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!" Trump wrote on Sunday in a Truth Social post.

The US president's sharp remarks came just hours after Iranian media revealed Washington's core conditions for resuming negotiations.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, the US wants Iran to surrender 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, keep only one nuclear facility active, drop demands for war compensation, accept that most frozen Iranian assets will remain blocked and end the war on all fronts only after negotiations are completed.

In a swift counter-response, Tehran laid out its own five preconditions for talks.

According to Iranian media reports, Iran said it would only return to negotiations if military operations across the region, particularly in Lebanon, come to an end, sanctions on Iran are lifted and its frozen overseas assets are released.

Furthermore, Iran demanded compensation for war damages and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has tightened control over shipping movement through the strategic route, while the US has increased pressure on Iranian ports and maritime trade through a sweeping naval blockade.

These geopolitical tensions have continued to simmer despite a ceasefire reached earlier this year through Pakistani mediation.

Although the temporary truce stopped large-scale fighting between the sides, it failed to yield a long-term political agreement.

-- ANI

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