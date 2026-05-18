US drops all charges against Adani, case closed permanently

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Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani/Amit Dave/Reuters





This followed the Indian conglomerate agreeing to pay $275 million while extending "extensive cooperation" with the investigation and making "proactive" disclosures.



Now, the US prosecutors at the Eastern District of New York dropped all charges against Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. -- PTI

The US Department of Justice has permanently dropped all criminal charges against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, bringing high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York to a complete close after prosecutors concluded they could not sustain the allegations.With this, multiple US regulatory and legal investigations involving the group have all closed in the last couple of days.Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission settled civil allegations against the two men tied to disclosures made to investors in connection with solar energy projects in India. Court filings showed Gautam Adani agreed to pay $6 million and Sagar Adani $12 million, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.Thereafter, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) settled allegations of the Adani Group violating US sanctions on Iran in LPG imports.