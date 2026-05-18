Ukrainian drone kills Odisha man in Moscow, 2 hurt

22:25

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A man from Odisha's Ganjam district, who had been working in a company in Russia, was killed and two others suffered injuries in a drone attack by Ukraine in the Moscow region, an official said on Monday.



The deceased was identified as 30-year-old A Rameya, who was a resident of Madhabandha village under Chikiti block. He had travelled back to Russia about two months ago after spending some time in the village when he had been on leave.



He was working as a structure fitter in a construction company at Gazaprom oil refinery for over one year.



Efforts are on to bring his body back, the official said.



The injured persons G Tejeswar Reddy (22) and G Khetrabasi Reddy (35) of Kotharsingh village under Rangelunda block of Ganjam district.



Officials said that the incident took place on Sunday when Ukraine launched a drone strike on Moscow. -- PTI