TVK won TN polls using social media: Stalin

16:08

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday alleged that the ruling TVK led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay did no field work but managed to win the April 23 assembly polls by influencing people using the social media.



Addressing a function in Thanjavur , Stalin listed several initiatives of his party including conferences and work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as well.



Without directly naming the ruling TVK, he alleged it won without doing any such field work like the DMK. It did not even appoint counting agents in many places, he said.



Again avoiding mentioning TVKs' name, the DMK president said social media was used to influence family members through children and "it escaped our eyes."



The DMK has realised this and it will be very careful from now on. Schemes have been formulated by the party to scuttle such social media based initiatives, he added.



The DMK, founded in 1949, has seen several electoral victories and debacles as well and the party has always risen like a "phoenix", the former chief minister asserted. -- PTI