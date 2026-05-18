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Trump again hits out at US media outlets over Iran war coverage

Mon, 18 May 2026
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Sharpening his rhetoric over the coverage of the war with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Monday once again lashed out at several US media outlets, particularly The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and CNN over their coverage of the ongoing situation with Iran, accusing them of misrepresenting Tehran's military position amid the escalating situation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that even if Iran were to surrender completely, its navy and air force destroyed, military leadership capitulating, and necessary surrender documents signed, the media would still portray the country as achieving a "masterful and brilliant victory over the United States".

The US President also slammed the Democrats in the US and criticised the faction media as well as his political rivals, claiming that "They have gone absolutely CRAZY."

"If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting "I surrender, I surrender" while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary "Documents of Surrender," and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn't even close," Trump wrote. -- ANI

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