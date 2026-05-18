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Suraj Nambiar issues statement amid divorce with actor Mouni Roy

Mon, 18 May 2026
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Businessman Suraj Nambiar and actor Mouni Roy/File image/Courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
Businessman Suraj Nambiar and actor Mouni Roy/File image/Courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
Businessman Suraj Nambiar on Monday criticised the "intrusive attention" on his private life after he and actor Mouni Roy announced their separation after four years of marriage.

Roy and Nambiar announced that they were divorcing last Thursday via a joint statement, confirming weeks of speculation surrounding the state of their relationship.

Now, Nambiar has issued another statement to criticise the media speculation around what led to their split.

"We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention to our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably," read the statement.

"Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved...Mouni and I made the decision with mutual respect and full consideration of each other's well being. That is the truth. Everything else reported is fiction, and in some cases a deliberate attempt to vilify people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone," he wrote.

Nambiar said it is not good to drag other people in their split.

"Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect the same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it... I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do," he added. -- PTI

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