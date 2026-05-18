Sqn Ldr Saanya becomes IAF's first woman Cat-A qualified flying instructor

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Squadron Leader Saanya receives the honour from IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh/ANI Photo/X

Squadron Leader Saanya has created history by becoming the first woman officer to achieve the coveted Category-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.



In a post on X, the IAF said, "Excellence takes flight. Squadron Leader Saanya achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification."



Highlighting her achievement, the Air Force added, "Her achievement embodies dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. A proud milestone for the IAF and an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation."



Meanwhile, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday underlined the role of evolving technology in modern warfare, highlighting the role of Unmanned Aerial (UA) systems, which he said are the extensions of Air power.



Speaking at the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that modern warfare has shifted from concentrated Air power to a decentralised and autonomous way, emphasising the need to adapt. -- ANI