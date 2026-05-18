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Railways displays image of India's first proposed bullet train

Mon, 18 May 2026
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17:58
the picture of the country's first proposed bullet train being displayed at the ministry of railways./ANI Photo
the picture of the country's first proposed bullet train being displayed at the ministry of railways./ANI Photo
The railway minister has revealed the picture of the country's first proposed bullet train and it has  been displayed at the ministry of railways.

The picture has been installed at Gate Number 4, the  Indian Railways said.

India's first bullet train would start operations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on August 15, 2027, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in Jauary this year, adding that the high speed corridor would be opened in phases.  -- ANI

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