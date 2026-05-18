Pak deploys troops, jets to Saudi amid Iran mediation

18:21

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Amid Pakistan's ongoing efforts to mediate in the US-Iran conflict, it has been revealed that Islamabad has also deployed troops, fighter jets, and air defence systems to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact, according to Reuters.



"Pakistan has deployed 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact, ramping up military cooperation with Riyadh," the Reuters report said, quoting security officials in know of the development.



Iran targeted several Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar during the conflict, terming them as US allies.



The deployment to Saudi Arabia comes amid Pakistan's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran through mediation.



The deployment has been described as a substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia's military if the kingdom comes under further attack, the report said.