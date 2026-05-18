NEET paper leak case: Parliamentary panel summons NTA chief on Thursday

16:12

A parliamentary panel has decided to review the implementation of reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) as well as the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and has summoned NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi and other bureaucrats for deliberations.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will seek the views of top education ministry bureaucrats on the alleged paper leak and reforms of NTA, which holds centralised admission tests to various undergraduate courses, on May 21, a Rajya Sabha notice said.



The agenda includes a review of the implementation of the K Radhakrishnan Committee report on NTA reforms and an update on the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.



The committee, headed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has summoned the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Vineet Joshi, and NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi for deliberations.



The NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Undergraduate) held on May 3 amid allegations of irregularities. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA across the country.



According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was held.



Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be held on June 21. He said the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year.



The panel will also deliberate on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education and strategies to enhance students' employability. Representatives from Anthropic India, Pratham, IIT Kanpur, Infosys and IIT Madras are among those summoned for the discussions.



In a separate session, the committee will hold discussions with the vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the chairperson of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) on issues related to institutions, including implementation of reservations, vacancies and the National Education Policy (NEP).



The panel will also discuss its 379th report on action taken by the government on recommendations contained in the 365th report on Demands for Grants 2025-26 of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.



It will also take up the 380th report on action taken on recommendations contained in the 368th report on review of the functioning of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and teacher training initiatives under the NEP 2020. PTI