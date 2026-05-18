HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NEET paper leak case: Parliamentary panel summons NTA chief on Thursday

Mon, 18 May 2026
Share:
16:12
image
A parliamentary panel has decided to review the implementation of reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) as well as the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and has summoned NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi and other bureaucrats for deliberations.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will seek the views of top education ministry bureaucrats on the alleged paper leak and reforms of NTA, which holds centralised admission tests to various undergraduate courses, on May 21, a Rajya Sabha notice said.

The agenda includes a review of the implementation of the K Radhakrishnan Committee report on NTA reforms and an update on the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.

The committee, headed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has summoned the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Vineet Joshi, and NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi for deliberations.

The NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Undergraduate) held on May 3 amid allegations of irregularities. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA across the country.

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was held.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be held on June 21. He said the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year.

The panel will also deliberate on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education and strategies to enhance students' employability. Representatives from Anthropic India, Pratham, IIT Kanpur, Infosys and IIT Madras are among those summoned for the discussions.

In a separate session, the committee will hold discussions with the vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the chairperson of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) on issues related to institutions, including implementation of reservations, vacancies and the National Education Policy (NEP).

The panel will also discuss its 379th report on action taken by the government on recommendations contained in the 365th report on Demands for Grants 2025-26 of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

It will also take up the 380th report on action taken on recommendations contained in the 368th report on review of the functioning of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and teacher training initiatives under the NEP 2020. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India monitoring Ebola situation after African outbreak
LIVE! India monitoring Ebola situation after African outbreak

'Wanted Fortuner, Rs 45-50L dowry': UP woman jumps to death
'Wanted Fortuner, Rs 45-50L dowry': UP woman jumps to death

A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the terrace of her house in Noida following harassment by her in-laws over dowry. Her husband and father-in-law have been arrested, and a case has been registered based on a complaint...

Cong MP moves privilege motion against Dharmendra Pradhan
Cong MP moves privilege motion against Dharmendra Pradhan

Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh has filed a privilege notice against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly making derogatory remarks about a parliamentary committee, claiming he lowered the dignity of Parliament.

US moves planes with ammo to Israel, readies for Iran strike
US moves planes with ammo to Israel, readies for Iran strike

Dozens of US planes carrying ammunition landed in Tel Aviv, raising concerns about potential strikes on Iran. Negotiations between the US and Iran remain deadlocked over key issues, with both sides issuing fresh demands and warnings.

Raj horror: 2 sisters die by suicide after years of gangrape
Raj horror: 2 sisters die by suicide after years of gangrape

Two arrests have been made in Rajasthan following the suicides of two sisters who alleged repeated rape and police inaction. The younger sister consumed pesticide after claiming she and her sister were repeatedly assaulted. Protests...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO