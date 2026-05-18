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Modi receives Sweden's prestigious award Royal Order of Polar Star

Mon, 18 May 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with Sweden's Royal Order of Polar Star, the highest honour awarded to a Head of Government by the Scandinavian nation.

This is Prime Minister Modi's 31st international honour.

The award is the highest distinction that can be given to a Head of Government.

The Royal Order of the Polar Star was instituted in 1748 and is intended to recognise personal endeavours for Sweden or for Swedish interests, particularly within public activities, as well as the successful performance of public tasks and duties, according to the official website.

Modi arrived in Sweden on Sunday for a two-day visit. He was received by his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, at the Gothenburg Airport. PTI

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