Modi receives Norway's highest civilian honour

21:24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit from King Harald V, in Oslo/Courtesy X

King Harald V of Norway conferred upon PM Modi the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.





"Honoured to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honour is dedicated to the people of India and is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress," Modi said on social media.





Prime Minister Modi described the honour as a reflection of the affection and goodwill between the people of India and Norway.





The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. It is awarded for exceptional service in advancing Norway's interests and international relations.





A day earlier, Modi was awarded Sweden's prestigious 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross,' in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral ties and his visionary leadership. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Norway'shighest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, for his contribution in advancing the India-Norway relationship and his leadership.This is Prime Minister Modi's 32nd international honour.