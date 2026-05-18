Man's ear bitten during fight over parking in Delhi's Shahdara, FIR lodged

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A 26-year-old man sustained injuries, including a bite wound on his ear, during a scuffle over a parking dispute in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police sources said on Monday.



The incident took place on May 16 in DDA Flats in Satyam Enclave, following an argument over a parking space between two neighbours, the source said.



According to the source, the complainant alleged that his neighbour had started parking his vehicle at the spot where his family had been parking their car for years.



"On Friday evening, the victim, along with his father, approached the accused to object to the parking. During the argument, voices were raised and his mother also reached the spot after hearing the commotion," the sources told PTI.



The family allegedly decided to seek intervention from the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) to resolve the issue, but the accused refused to move his vehicle and allegedly blocked their way, leading to a physical altercation, he said. -- PTI