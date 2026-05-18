HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka bus strike from May 20 if govt fails to meet demands: Unions

Mon, 18 May 2026
Share:
22:51
File image
File image
The JAC of road transport corporation workers' unions in Karnataka on Monday asserted that it will go ahead with an indefinite statewide bus strike starting May 20 if the government fails to meet its demands.

The primary demand is a 25 per cent salary hike for employees with effect from January 2024.

With workers from the four state-run transport corporations-Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC)-expected to participate, the strike is likely to severely disrupt bus services across the state.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha on Monday directed employees of the state-run transport corporations not to join the proposed strike, warning of "no work, no pay" and disciplinary action against absentees.

In a circular issued to senior and divisional controlling officers, the KSRTC managing director said the proposed strike called by the Joint Action Committee of labour organisations was impermissible under existing legal provisions governing essential public utility services.

The Government of Karnataka has brought the services of the state road transport corporations under the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA), 2013, the circular stated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US drops all charges against Adani, case closed
LIVE! US drops all charges against Adani, case closed

IPL 2026 Updates CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers down CSK to qualify for playoffs
IPL 2026 Updates CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers down CSK to qualify for playoffs

India steps up Ebola surveillance amid outbreak in Africa
India steps up Ebola surveillance amid outbreak in Africa

Following the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa, Indian authorities are closely monitoring the situation and reinforcing surveillance measures to prevent the virus's potential spread into the country. Health experts emphasise the...

Will continue purchasing Russian oil regardless of...: India
Will continue purchasing Russian oil regardless of...: India

India will continue to purchase Russian oil based on commercial viability and energy security needs, irrespective of US sanctions waivers, according to a senior petroleum ministry official.

Satheesan-led govt sworn in, announces key welfare measures
Satheesan-led govt sworn in, announces key welfare measures

V D Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala's Chief Minister, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent political figures, including Congress leaders and Chief...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO