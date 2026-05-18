Karnataka bus strike from May 20 if govt fails to meet demands: Unions

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The primary demand is a 25 per cent salary hike for employees with effect from January 2024.



With workers from the four state-run transport corporations-Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC)-expected to participate, the strike is likely to severely disrupt bus services across the state.





Meanwhile, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha on Monday directed employees of the state-run transport corporations not to join the proposed strike, warning of "no work, no pay" and disciplinary action against absentees.





In a circular issued to senior and divisional controlling officers, the KSRTC managing director said the proposed strike called by the Joint Action Committee of labour organisations was impermissible under existing legal provisions governing essential public utility services.





The Government of Karnataka has brought the services of the state road transport corporations under the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA), 2013, the circular stated. -- PTI

The JAC of road transport corporation workers' unions in Karnataka on Monday asserted that it will go ahead with an indefinite statewide bus strike starting May 20 if the government fails to meet its demands.