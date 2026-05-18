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Iran declares launch of new regulatory body for Hormuz

Mon, 18 May 2026
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Iran on Monday announced the launch of a new regulatory body aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the strategically important waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

The top security establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Supreme National Security Council, reposted a post on X where it stated that the official X account of the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" (PGSA) is now operational.

The PGSA introduced at the start of this month has been characterised as a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"In the Name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments," the statement posted by the official account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said.

The announcement signals the formal establishment of a dedicated body overseeing developments and operations linked to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes for global oil and energy shipments. -- ANI

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