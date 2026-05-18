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Indian student dies in road accident near Chicago

Mon, 18 May 2026
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09:24
Representative image
Representative image
A 25-year-old Indian student died in a road accident near Chicago in the US that left six others injured.

The accident took place late Saturday night on Interstate 65 highway near the city of Crown Point in Lake County of Indiana state.

Local media reports identified the student at Navya Gadusu, who was pronounced dead at 12:16 am on Sunday, by the Lake County Coroner's office.

Gadusu's death was caused by blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident, according to the coroner's office.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed "heartfelt" condolences and said it was in touch with the family of the deceased.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time," the Consulate said in a post on X.

The Consulate said it was in touch with the family of the deceased, as well as friends and members of the community who are assisting those injured in the accident.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 11:15 pm Saturday when a red minivan, with seven adults onboard, was travelling at just 10-15 mph behind a vehicle that was experiencing mechanical issues.

Another car, whose driver did not realise how slowly the minivan was moving, tried to swerve left to avoid it, state police said.

It ended up hitting the left side of the minivan, sending it off the roadway into a ditch, state police said.

The vehicle with mechanical problems that the minivan was following was not hit, police added.

Further information revealed that the minivan had only its two front seats. The remaining five people in the minivan were sitting on boxes of mangos with no seat belts, state police said. -- PTI

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