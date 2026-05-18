India to keep buying Russian oil irrespective of....

19:34

India has been purchasing Russian oil irrespective of US sanctions waivers and will continue to do so based on commercial viability and energy security needs, a senior petroleum ministry official said on Monday.



"Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier... before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, told reporters at a media briefing.



Sharma said India's crude sourcing decisions were driven primarily by commercial considerations and adequate supply availability.



"It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase," she said, adding that there was no shortage of crude supplies and enough volumes had been tied up through long-term arrangements.



A temporary US sanctions waiver allowing the sale and delivery of Russian seaborne crude expired on May 16, marking the second time Washington has allowed the relief measure to lapse without clarity on an extension.



The general licence, first issued by the US Treasury Department in mid-March and extended in April, was meant to ease pressure in global energy markets after the US-Israeli war against Iran triggered the largest-ever oil supply disruption.



"Whatever waiver or no waiver, it (availability) will not affect," Sharma said. -- PTI