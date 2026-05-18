India monitoring Ebola situation after African outbreak

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The Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa has once again raised global public health concerns, with Indian authorities keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and health experts stressing the importance of surveillance to prevent its possible importation into the country.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) after more than 300 suspected cases and nearly 90 deaths were reported.



Indian health ministry officials said the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring developments, while a review meeting was also held to assess India's preparedness, screening mechanisms and response strategy in case of any suspected case being detected in the country.



Ebola is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus, which spreads through direct contact with the blood, body fluids or tissues of infected people or animals.



The symptoms of Ebola disease can be sudden and include fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. These are followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rash, and symptoms of impaired kidney and liver functions.