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India condemns drone strike near UAE nuke plant

Mon, 18 May 2026
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09:31
Representative image
Representative image
India on Monday voiced deep concern over a drone attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates as it marked a dangerous escalation in the West Asia conflict.

New Delhi's reaction came a day after a drone struck a generator near the Gulf nation's sole nuclear power plant, sparking a fire on the complex's perimeter.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The UAE's Ministry of Defence said it is working to determine the source of the drone strike.

The incident triggered fears of a sharp escalation in tensions across West Asia.

"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," it said. -- PTI

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